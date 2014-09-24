Armie Hammer Hugs His Pregnant Wife Elizabeth Chambers—Find Out When the Couple's Baby Is Due!

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers are inseparable—especially due to the fact that their firstborn child will be born in just a few weeks! The pregnant Bird Bakery owner posed with her husband on the set of Mine and shared a picture via Instagram Wednesday. "Military prom pose. #tippytoes," she wrote.

Chambers also revealed that she's eight and a half months pregnant!

The mom-to-be recently shared a photo of her "precious husband and his crew cut" while on location in Corralejo, Fuerteventura. Fabio Guaglione and Fabio Resinaro wrote the script and are directing the psychological thriller. Hammer, who is also an executive producer, plays a soldier who gets stranded in the desert after a failed assassination mission.

Hammer, 28, and Chambers, 32, announced their baby news in June. Since then, the California-based couple have traveled across the U.S., making stops in Florida, New Mexico and Texas (where they live part-time). During a trip to Europe, the Social Network star and his wife toured London and Barcelona.