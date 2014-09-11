Austin Butler's Mother Passes Away: "I Love You and Will Miss You Every Day," Actor Tweets

Austin Butler

CW

Our thoughts are with Austin Butler during this tough time.

The 23-year-old actor revealed earlier today that his mother, Lori Butler, passed away, but didn't discuss the cause of death.

"Lori Butler, my mom, my hero, & my best friend passed away this morning. Lets all celebrate her. I love you and will miss you every day Mom," Butler's emotional tweet read.

Gina Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens‘ mom, also tweeted her sympathies, writing, "Lori, RIP. You'll be forever alive in our hearts & mind. You'll always be our angel in heaven watching over us. U will be missed!"

Prior to the tragic news, the young star was keeping busy with his multiple projects. Butler was spotted rocking a ponytail as he got ready to film a scene for his upcoming movie Yoga Hosers on Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles.

The film co-stars Johnny Depp, his daughter Lily-Rose Depp and fellow father-daughter duo Kevin Smith and Harley Quinn Smith. Yoga Hosers is Smith's follow-up to Tusk, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this month, and is the second installment in his True North trilogy of movies that involve Canadian myths and culture.

Additionally, Butler has landed a major recurring role on the CW's Arrow. The young TV star, who was last seen wooing Carrie Bradshaw on the network's shortlived (but critically adored) Sex and the City prequel series The Carrie Diaries, is set to play Chase, a charismatic DJ whose talent and wiles will catch the attention of Thea (Willa Holland).

