Starbucks Customers "Pay It Forward" for Nearly 11 Hours in Florida, Restore Our Faith in Humanity

  • By
    &

by Bruna Nessif | Thu., Aug. 21, 2014 2:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Starbucks

Courtesy: Josh Rojas/Twitter

It all started when one woman decided to pay for the customer's drink behind her while grabbing her morning coffee at a drive-through Starbucks in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Wednesday. Instead of just being shocked at the generosity and driving off with their free beverage, the lucky Floridian decided to "pay it forward" by also opting to take care of the tab for the person behind them.

And the best part? This went on for nearly 11 hours!

"More than 330 customers 'pay it forward' today at a St. Petersburg #Starbucks. http://bit.ly/1pPog5r," one Twitter user wrote with a photo of the coffee shop, but that number kept growing.

MORE: Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming early!

An astonishing 378 people paid it forward at the Florida Starbucks yesterday, which unfortunately came to an end when one women didn't seem to understand the concept and insisted on just paying for her own coffee. Womp, womp. Nevertheless, this caffeinated chain of events is a coffee streak for the books.

But it's not the first time something this sweet has happened. The same location at one point had a sequence that lasted through 141 customers, however, neither of these experiences come close to the pay-it-forward chain at a Connecticut Starbucks that lasted for several days and 1,468 customers during Christmastime last year.

What a great way to start the day!

PHOTOS: You're not the only one! These celebs can't get enough of Starbucks' beverages

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Do-Gooder , Fast Food , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lily-Rose Depp,Timothee Chalamet

Inside Lily-Rose Depp and Timothée Chalamet's Surprisingly Enduring Romance

Liam Payne, Maya Henry

Liam Payne Looks "Incredibly Happy" With New Girlfriend Maya Henry

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Hustlers IRL vs. the Movie: What They Changed and Left Out

BTS Makes Official Return After Much-Needed Break

50 Cent Accuses "Vanderpump Rules" Star Lala Kent of Drug Use

Kendall Jenner, 2019 New York Fashion Week, NYFW, celebrity sightings

Kendall Jenner Is Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair at Burberry's London Fashion Week Show

Nick Viall, Rachel Bilson

Nick Viall and Rachel Bilson Spark Romance Rumors After Getting Flirty on Instagram

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.