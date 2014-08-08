Jason Sudeikis' Coach Ted Lasso Is Back and He's Obsessed With England—Watch Now!

What with World Cup Fever and all, it's no surprise that Coach Ted Lasso found himself a new career as a football analyst.

Well, analyst might be a strong word...

In honor of NBC's upcoming coverage of Barclays Premier League play, the Texas-born American-football coach, played by a mustachioed, aviator-shades-wearing Jason Sudeikis, is back in action.

FIrst up, he has taken all of the knowledge he gleaned from six and a half hours of coaching Tottenham Hotspur F.C. and parlayed that into "some football pundintry"—mainly "alongside Arlo White and that golden, velvety, yummy voice of his," which is how Lasso describes his fellow sportscaster in a new glimpse at his latest gig released just yesterday.