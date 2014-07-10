Scarlett Johansson Channels Marilyn Monroe in New Dolce & Gabbana Campaign—Watch Behind-the-Scenes!

by Lindsey Sirera | Thu., Jul. 10, 2014 2:30 PM

Double take—is that Marilyn Monroe in Dolce & Gabbana's latest video, or Scarlett Johansson?  

Alas, its Johansson mesmerizing audiences with her beautiful gave in the designer's Perfect Mono Intense Cream Eye Colour promo video. The sultry sequence offers a behind the scenes look at the 29-year-old's photo shoot, showcasing her Marilyn-esque beauty complete with platinum pinup curls and a 50s inspired polka dot slip.

This isn't the actress' first encounter with the lux designer beauty brand. Because seriously, who could forget the bombshell's collaboration with Matthew McConaughey for D&G's first ever short film? And with a little help from acclaimed director Martin Scorsese, the black-and-white beauty short was total movie magic.

Don't expect to see Johansson out and about anytime soon—she's been on a red carpet hiatus since announcing her pregnancy back in March. But if you're really in need of some Scarlett style, be on the lookout for her go-to D&G eye shadow, out this September.

