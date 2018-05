Sorry, World Cup, This Dog Playing Soccer Is the Only Soccer-Related Story We Care About Right Now

Remember Air Bud? After Air Bud, where he learned basketball, and Air Bud: Golden Receiver, where he played soccer, and before Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch, baseball, and Air Bud: Spike Back, volleyball, and what would have been the best sequel had they ever got around to it—when Josh goes to college and joins a frat and Buddy tags along, THIS SUMMER, AIR BUD IS BACK IN Air Bud: Beer Pong Pooch—between all that, was Air Bud: World Pup. And Air Bud played soccer.

Completely ridiculous, right? Dogs can't play soccer, right? YOU'RE WRONG. This dog is the real Air Bud. Her name is Purin the Super Beagle (Purin means "Pudding" in English) and this is a video of her playing soccer.