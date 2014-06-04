Maria Menounos Reveals What's In Her Beach Bag This Summer—Check It Out!

1. Vitamin A bikini, wrap and hat: "They are so flattering and they have different pieces that make them look like put together outfits. Such as their long sleeve crop top I recently wore in Las Vegas that matched the bathing suit. And hats are always needed for sun protection."

2. Suave Natural Infusions Conditioner: "I really am obsessed with this line. It's great, and it smells incredible. Everyone I've turned onto it has thanked me."

3. Kate Somerville Tanning Toilettes: "Boy, do these work beautifully! So easy and evenly covers my entire body with a beautiful color."

4. J Brand Jeans cutoffs: "They are high-waisted and I love them for vacations because they are easy and comfortable."

5. Nurse Jamie Vibran-C Lip Tint with SPF 15 & BB Cream moisturizer SPF 30: A paraben-free moisturizing tint for healthy lips—Always make sure your lips are soft and protected from the sun! And I love her moisturizer."

6. Exofab iPhone Case: "It's the first hands-free case that sticks on glass for selfies. So cool and fun!"