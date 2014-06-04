Maria Menounos Reveals What's In Her Beach Bag This Summer—Check It Out!

Every summer there is at least one snapshot of Maria Menounos at a beach, looking fit and super chic. It's not just her choice in bikinis that we envy (although that has something to do with it) it's her overall summer style.
Luckily the 35-year-old was happy to share the secrets of her look—because all it took was spilling out everything in her current beach tote. In addition to her new book The Everygirl's Guide to Diet and Fitness, the E! star—who will host the new show Untold With Maria Menounos—also had some superb fashion and beauty essentials. Here's what she shared:
1. Vitamin A bikini, wrap and hat: "They are so flattering and they have different pieces that make them look like put together outfits. Such as their long sleeve crop top I recently wore in Las Vegas that matched the bathing suit. And hats are always needed for sun protection."
2. Suave Natural Infusions Conditioner: "I really am obsessed with this line. It's great, and it smells incredible. Everyone I've turned onto it has thanked me."
3. Kate Somerville Tanning Toilettes: "Boy, do these work beautifully! So easy and evenly covers my entire body with a beautiful color."
4. J Brand Jeans cutoffs: "They are high-waisted and I love them for vacations because they are easy and comfortable."
5. Nurse Jamie Vibran-C Lip Tint with SPF 15 & BB Cream moisturizer SPF 30: A paraben-free moisturizing tint for healthy lips—Always make sure your lips are soft and protected from the sun! And I love her moisturizer."
6. Exofab iPhone Case: "It's the first hands-free case that sticks on glass for selfies. So cool and fun!"