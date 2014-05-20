Terry Crews and Jimmy Fallon "Nip Sync" to "Ebony and Ivory" on The Tonight Show—Watch Now!

Is nip-syncing is the new lip-syncing?

Jimmy Fallon and athlete-turned-actor Terry Crews performed a synchronized rendition of the Paul McCartney-Stevie Wonder duet "Ebony and Ivory" on Monday's Tonight Show. The pair put their pecs to work for the number—but while Crews was indeed shirtless, Fallon used a green screen to appear more muscular. No matter—the comedic bit was a hit, and it appears both stars were both singing live.

If that seems weird, it pales in comparison to one of his first jobs after retiring from the NFL.

"I played a character called T-Money on a show called Battle Dome. Now, Battle Dome was basically American Gladiators on steroids," he said in a Tonight Show web exclusive. "The whole logline for the show was called 'Real Warriors, Real Pain.' I was one of the warriors and we would battle contestants and they would win money. But it was extremely dangerous," he added. "They'd put me into a cage that was kind of built like a Coke can, and then they'd set the ends on fire and open up the cage and take a crane and lift us into the cage. The whole object of the game was that each contestant had to get me out of the cage. Needless to say, I didn't want to go. It was a brutal battle that was a lot of fun."