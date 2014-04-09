Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Naked Rolling Stone Cover Has a Mistake!

  • By
    &

by Natalie Finn | Wed., Apr. 9, 2014 6:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Oops!

Naked Julia Louis-Dreyfus could only distract true historians for so long. 

The more detail-conscious folks on the Internet quickly noticed that Rolling Stone had unintentionally rewritten history with its instant-classic cover featuring the Veep star, in that the tattoo of the preamble to the Constitution scrawled across her back included John Hancock's signature.

But he didn't sign the Constitution, he signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

"Hancock signed Dec. of Independence NOT Constitution.Yet another Mike f--k-up.Dummy.#veep #crackexcuse @VeepHBO @mrmattwalsh cc@rollingstone," Louis-Dreyfus tweeted today, placing the blame on Veep's consistently unreliable communications director Mike McLintock, played by Matt Walsh.

PHOTOS: Real celebrity ink

Walsh has not concocted an excuse just yet.

A Rolling Stone spokeswoman joked (presumably) to reporters that the Declaration of Independence tattoo was on the actress' other side, but that the Hancock signature just wouldn't fit.

RS even got a shout-out from the Constitution Center in Philadelphia, which tweeted, "George Washington to .@RollingStone - Thanks for the shout out but no Hancock here," along with a photo of a print-out of the mag's cover propped up against a statue of the first POTUS in Signers' Hall.

Well, we the people still totally love the cover anyway.

PHOTOS: Stars' naked magazine covers

Trending Stories

Latest News
One Day at a Time

See One Day at a Time Get Animated With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan and More

Conan - Happy Hour Zoom

Watch Conan O'Brien "Zoom Bomb" His Millennial Staffer's Happy Hour

Denise Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Denise Richards Has Already Uttered One of the Most Iconic Real Housewives Lines Ever

Princess Maria Galitzine

Princess Maria Galitzine Dead at 31 From Cardiac Aneurysm

Ashley Benson, G-Eazy

See Ashley Benson's Subtle Response to Those G-Eazy Romance Rumors

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

"F--k No!" Top Chef Contestants Sound Off on a Camping Challenge in All-New Sneak Peek

Jimmy Fallon, David Spade

David Spade and Jimmy Fallon’s Star-Studded Zoom Call Will Make Your Jaw Drop

TAGS/ Julia Louis-Dreyfus , Naked , Tattoos , Top Stories , Magazines
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.