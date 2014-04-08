Julia Louis-Dreyfus Poses Butt-Naked on the Cover of Rolling Stone

Hands down, best nude celebrity magazine cover ever.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is butt-naked on the cover of the latest issue of Rolling Stone—minus the text of the U.S. Constitution that's scrawled across her back—and we just can't stop staring.
At 53, the four-time Emmy winner and star of HBO's Veep looks absolutely fantastic in the revealing photo from RS regular Mark Seliger, from the top of her head to the top of her rather adorable bottom, punctuated here with a copy of founding father John Hancock's signature.
We're assuming that tat is temporary.
"In my defense, 'I was in a drunken stupor' #crackexcuse," the pretty damn fabulous actress tweeted along with a pic of her RS cover debut as a solo star (she has previously shared the spotlight with the cast of Seinfeld).
The cover fittingly hails Louis-Dreyfus as "The First Lady of Comedy," her current accolades coming for her role as the brazen, cynical, relentlessly self-absorbed and yet somehow so watchable Vice President Selena Meyer on the HBO hit.
"Once, when we were trying to come up with the particular perfect, horrible, swear-y thing to say in Veep, I said, 'You do realize that if we were 12, we would get in big trouble for this conversation,'" she recalled to the mag. "That was not part of the curriculum in high school, and the fact that it is now a part of the curriculum of my life is a pleasure, which is the understatement of the universe."
Talking about her nearly 30-year career in showbiz, which kicked off in 1985 when she broke through on Saturday Night Live, Louis-Dreyfus notes how not-that-common longevity such as hers is in Hollywood.
"There is sexism—I'm not denying its existence," she said. "But I'm saying that I will deny its effort against me. I just pay it no nevermind and say, 'Get out of my way.'"
And if this acting thing doesn't work out, she could always get work as a body double.
The April 24 issue of Rolling Stone will be on newsstands Friday.