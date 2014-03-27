North West Did Not Wear Any Makeup at the Vogue Shoot—All the Behind-the-Scenes Details!

  • By
    &

by Jennifer Chan | Thu., Mar. 27, 2014 4:22 PM

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Vogue

Photographed by Annie Leibovitz

We're still buzzing about Kim Kardashian's Vogue cover with Kanye West and adorable North West, and now we know more details on what happened behind the scenes. 

Not only did Kim reveal that her 9-month-old daughter did, in fact, accidentally pee on her daddy right in the middle of the shoot, but we also know that the little one went au natural in the makeup department, too.

"She didn't need it! She is such a little cutie," Aaron de Mey, Kim's pro makeup artist told Cosmopolitan.com in an interview.

LOOK: North West's chic travel look

OK, and while we completely recognize that it's pretty unheard of to put makeup on a baby; for a photo shoot of this scale (it is Vogue after all!), it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility.

Luckily for this sweet little lady, she's got naturally gorgeous skin and adorable features that required zero help from de Mey and his arsenal of powerful products.

Too cute!

As for North's famous mama, de Mey revealed that he went for a "fresh 60s-inspired" look using Sephora Collection products. 

NEWS: North West peed on Kanye West during Vogue shoot

"She specifically colored her hair darker for the photo shoot and really thought about how she wanted to look on the cover, but she was also open to what I wanted to do," he said in the interview.

"She has amazing lashes, so I chose to play them up along with creating a smoky look with chocolates, browns, taupes, and a little bit of gold on the inner corner of her eyes to make her eyes pop. And I stayed away from contouring — she has such a beautiful complexion and I really wanted that to show through, so I kept the rest of her face super clean and minimal when it came to the makeup."

It goes without saying that less really is more.

We thought Kim looked incredible in the publication and we weren't the only ones.

Kanye gave his fiancé his seal of approval too.

"He thought that her makeup looked very beautiful, but definitely had opinions on the dresses and the styles he liked best, but it was in a supportive way — it was lovely to see them interact with each other."

We would have loved to be a fly on the wall that day!

PHOTOS: North West's cutest baby album

