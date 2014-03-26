Anna Kendrick "Would Make a Very Funny North" in SNL Spoof of Kimye's Vogue Spread

Anna Kendrick is many things: a Twilight alum, Ryan Gosling superfan and an Oscar nominee.
But on April 5, the Pitch Perfect 2 star will host Saturday Night Live for the very first time! E! News caught up with Anna at the Hive With Heart Campaign she co-hosted with Burt's Bees Tuesday. She shared her thoughts on some potential SNL skits—inlcuding a possible spoof of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Vogue cover!
"I need to work on my impressions," the 28-year-old said, "and work on my Kanye!" Anna thinks she "would make a very funny North," too.