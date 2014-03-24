Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and North West in Vogue: Check Out Their Baby Girl's First Photo Shoot!

  • By
    &

by Lily Harrison | Mon., Mar. 24, 2014 11:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

More photos have been released from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's photo shoot in Vogue magazine—and they're fabulous.

The new pics include a shot of North West and a close-up shot of the engaged couple.

Kanye is shown resting on Kim's lap while baby Nori lies across his chest. The E! star is stunning in a white Nina Ricci satin dress with organza-and-lace flower embroidery.

The "Bound 2" rapper went shirtless but opted to wear a pair of Prada leather pants for the family photo.

And in the other sweet shot taken by Annie Leibovitz, Kimye are seen gazing into each other's eyes longingly as Kanye wraps his arms around his future wife.

PHOTOS: More celeb couples on magazine covers

During the interview with the fashion mag, Kim revealed that she loves to style and have impromptu photo shoots of her baby girl during her days off.

"I take pictures of her all the time and dress her up," she said. "I put Kanye's big chains around her, and I put a little Louis bag and some Jordans, and I was like, 'What up, Daddy?'"

And she's not the only proud parent who loves to spend quality time with her wee one.

Kanye apparently created a stop-frame video of Nori crawling around and edited it to make it look like she's breakdancing. Amazing!

The beautiful brunette also gushed about interviewing her idol, the late Elizabeth Taylor.

"Everything seemed so selfless for her," Kim shared. "We talked about the jewelry and how it ultimately didn't belong to her; she just wanted to help people."

NEWS: Kim Kardashian is "over the moon" regarding her Vogue cover

She explained how she went to look at Taylor's house after she had passed, saying, "It was just so enchanting…with a garden with really pretty trellises and beautiful roses, but it wasn't realistic for me to purchase. It only had a one-car garage." 

Kim's siblings are ecstatic about the Vogue cover and have been sharing the cover shot on the social media accounts over the weekend.

Kourtney Kardashian tells E! News exclusively that she thinks the photos are "beautiful" and that she's "so happy for Kim and Kanye."

PHOTOS: Keeping up with Kimye

Trending Stories

Latest News
EComm: Gifts for the Star Wars Fan

24 Gifts for Star Wars Fans That Are Out of This World

Jessie J, Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum and Jessie J Split: Relive Their Year-Long Romance in Photos

J.K. Rowling

Why J.K. Rowling Is Facing Accusations of Transphobia

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne's Alleged Intruder Arrested for Trespassing

Pick of the Litter

Meet Pick of the Litter's Pacino, His Human Kiel and Their Emotional Bond

Will Smith, Tom Holland, Escape Room

You Need to See Will Smith and Tom Holland's Escape Room Adventure

Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas

Read Kevin Jonas' Sweet Anniversary Tribute to Wife Danielle Jonas

TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , North West , Kanye West , Vogue , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.