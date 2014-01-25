Naya RiveraKanye WestMeghan MarkleVideosPhotosKelly Preston

2014 Grammys Party Pics: See Christina Aguilera, Macklemore, Lorde and More Celebs!

See music's biggest stars get their party on
By Brett Malec Jan 25, 2014 3:30 PMTags
MusicAwardsParties2014 Grammys
MacklemoreCourtesy of Jonathan Leibson/WireImage

The 2014 Grammy Awards are here!

Tomorrow night, music's biggest stars will descend on L.A.'s Staples Center for the biggest show in music. But stars have already started celebrating!

Celebs like Christina Aguilera, Macklemore, Lorde, Hilary Duff and Solange Knowles have been hitting some of the hottest Grammy parties around town in anticipation of the big night.

While we wait to see Beyoncé, Jay Z, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars and more hit tomorrow's red carpet, check out the A-list names in our 2014 Grammys party pics photo gallery!

PHOTOS: 2014 Grammys party pics

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Gigi Hadid Reveals the First Glimpse of Her Baby Bump

2

Naya Rivera Dead at 33: Chris Colfer and More Stars Pay Tribute

3

Why the Betty Broderick Double Murder Case Is Still So Compelling

4

The Iconic Golden Girls Home Can Be Yours for $3 Million

5

Kelly Preston and John Travolta's Intensely Romantic Love Story

Latest News

Orlando Bloom's ''Heart Is Already Broken'' as His Dog Goes Missing

Ramona Singer Believes the "Top One Percent" Shouldn't Date Online

The Iconic Golden Girls Home Can Be Yours for $3 Million

Heather Morris Reveals Her Final Interaction With Naya Rivera

7 Verishop Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

WNBA’s Elena Delle Donne Pens Open Letter About Lyme Disease Battle

Exclusive

Yes, Lucy Hale Actually Went to a Sex Convention to Prep for New Role