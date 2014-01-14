17 Ways To Know If You're a Keeping Up With the Kardashians Superfan!

Admit it dolls, you're kind of obsessed with the Kardashians!

Perhaps you've followed Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and the entire family from season one back in 2007. Crazy, right?

Maybe a certain K picqued your interest in 2013. After all, many of them had quite the year. Whatever your situation is, you aren't alone in having a special place in your heart for the famous family.

How do you know, though, if you're just a fan or something more? We have 17 signs that may just make you say, "I'm a Kardashian superfan…bible!"