The Heartwarming Simpsons Tribute You Missed

Chances are you missed a heartwarming Simpsons tribute from the Sunday, Dec. 15 episode of the hit Fox animated comedy. In the opening couch gag titled "White Christmas Blues," The Simpsons not only paid tribute to Seinfeld and the grand tradition of Festivus, but it also had a nice little moment for Mrs. Krabappel, Bart's teacher played by the late Marcia Wallace. In the blink-and-you'll-miss-it scene, Mrs. Krabappel is featured as angel with her signature no nonsense arm-crossed stance next to late Simpsons writer Don Payne.

"[W]e wanted to do a tribute to two terrific people, Marcia and Don," Simpsons executive producer Al Jean told E! News in a statement. "The episode was sadly, Don's last."