So You Think You Can Dance Stars Twitch and Allison Holker Are Married—Get All the Details!

Now this was a newlyweds' first dance we would have liked to see!
So You Think You Can Dance all-stars Stephen "Twitch" Boss and Allison Holker got married tonight in a "rustic chic" ceremony at producer Nigel Lythgoe's Villa San-Juliette Vineyard & Winery in Paso Robles, Calif., reps for the couple confirmed to E! News.
Presumably Nigel refrained from judging the nuptials and was just there to host and enjoy.
The bride wore a strapless ivory gown with a chapel train skirt and a beaded lace bodice embroidered with silk organza flowers and leaves by Watters Hollywood. Watters Veils by Toni Federici did her chapel-length headpiece.
She finished off the look with jeweled Badgley Mischka peep-toe shoes and 3.58-carat diamond earrings by Jay Carlile & Co.
The groom donned a Stitched Las Vegas black tuxedo and a dapper plum polka-dot bow tie from the Tie Bar.
Twitch's best man was pal Robert Shuford and his groomsmen included SYTYCD alums Will Wingfield and the guy he was runner-up to in season four, Joshua Allen, as well as his brothers, Cameron and Deondre. Fellow hip-hop expert Comfort was also a member of his nuptial support crew.
Alison's bridesmaids, meanwhile, included SYTYCD's Courtney Galiano and Kathryn McCormick and her sisters Jessica and Rebecca. Travis Wall and Teddy Forance served as her "bridesmen."
The newlyweds' first dance was to Adele's "One and Only," after which the entire wedding party got down to tunes provided by DJ C3asare and feasted on three-tier pink champagne cake with vanilla mousse and fresh strawberries by Christine's Cake Creations.
And yes, Twitch and Allison did entertain their guests with their own routine, a hip-hop number to Justin Bieber's "Somebody to Love," accompanied by daughter Weslie, who also, aw, choreographed.
Wedding planner Troy Williams ensured that the party didn't miss a beat.
The couple, who met during season seven when they both returned as all-star performers, delighted SYTYCD fans when it was revealed that theirs was a real-life partnership offstage.
They announced their engagement in January after about two and a half years of dating. Twitch popped the question on the set of a Microsoft commercial they were both shooting in L.A.
"The moment I saw him in the first rehearsal, I had a crush on him," Allison told Access Hollywood back in February, dishing on how their romance got started. "I kept my distance because I was so embarrassed and I was like, ‘Oh, he would never talk to me,' and I knew I was going to be so geeked and like that little kid back in high school that didn't know what to say."
Twitch, who thought she was "absolutely gorgeous" from minute one, said that he mistook her shyness for disinterest—until the season-seven wrap party.
"He pointed to me from one end of the bar," Allison recalled. "I cut through people, didn't even stare at anyone, didn't see anyone else at the party and we danced for probably two or three hours straight. And we've been together ever since.
"And we still don't talk," she joked. "We dance our emotions out every day. We dance battle."
At least, we think she was joking.