Kim Kardashian's Christmas Card Dress Was Previously Worn by Carmen Electra—Check It Out!

Double vision!
Kim Kardashian looked sexy as can be in a black peekaboo Saint Laurent gown for the Kardashian Christmas card, but there's one slight dilemma—Carmen Electra has already worn the dress!
In the David LaChapelle-shot family picture, Kim is seen posing and flaunting her postbaby body in the figure-hugging frock.
Meanwhile, the former Baywatch star strutted down the red carpet at the Latin Grammy Awards just weeks ago wearing the same thing.
The dress, which features a sequined bolero cutout, sells for $5,850. Wowza!
To be fair, both ladies worked the heck out of the revealing dress.
Carmen flashed her toned gams with a little help of a thigh-high slit, while the new mama played up her ample curves and décolletage.
So clearly, both gorgeous women know how to play up their best assets!
The dress déjà vu was hardly the first thing that caught our attention in the family portrait, however.
First and foremost, we were a bit surprised to see a few familiar faces missing from the group.
Rob Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Lamar Odom and Scott Disick were all absent from the family photo.
And if that wasn't enough to stir some controversy, tabloid magazines featuring some of the family's recent drama were strewn all across the ransacked, carnival-like room.
Khloé Kardashian Odom, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Bruce Jenner all struck their own poses in black ensembles as well.