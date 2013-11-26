People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Florida Georgia Line Reacts to Winning First American Music Award on Chelsea Lately

Plus, Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard swap Thanksgiving plans with Chelsea Handler

By Zach Johnson Nov 26, 2013 2:32 PMTags
Chelsea LatelyAmerican Music Awards

The boys of Florida Georgia Line earned major bragging rights on Sunday, Nov. 24, when they were given the American Music Award for Single of the Year. The "Cruise" singers—Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard—stopped by E!'s Chelsea Lately the next night and discussed their big win.

"Our fans are amazing," said a humble Kelley. "They're the best, and we love 'em for it."

Host Chelsea Handler then shared that she watched the awards show at music mogul's Irving Azoff's house, as the latter was hosting an early Thanksgiving dinner. As the night rolled on, several famous faces—including Jaden Smith and Harry Styles—started showing up.

VIDEO: Watch Chelsea Handler interview Sofía Vergara

In fact, the One Direction singer even cooked eggs for a slightly inebriated Handler. "I ate them all by myself," the comedienne revealed. "He's super cute. He's adorable."

Handler had better luck than the country duo did, as they had trouble ordering "chicken and waffles" from their swanky hotel after the AMAs. Luckily, the boys will get their grub on this Thursday after they perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"We've got some family coming, some friends coming, so it's a good week to celebrate," Kelley said.

Watch Chelsea Lately weeknights at 11 p.m. on E!

PHOTOS: Inside Chelsea Handler's closet

Trending Stories

1

Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

2

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

3

Paris Hilton Shines in Star-Adorned Dress at Third Wedding Celebration

4
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Played a Part in Paris Hilton's Wedding Day

5
Exclusive

How Taylor Swift Cast Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink in Her Short Film

Latest News

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Bought WHAT at a Grocery Store?

Exclusive

Why Yalitza Aparicio "Decided" to Continue Acting After Roma

Hilary Duff Finally Re-Creates Viral "With Love" Dance on TikTok

How You Should Say Emily in Paris, According to the Creator

Britney Spears Is on “Cloud 9” After Termination of Conservatorship

Exclusive

See Inside Jeannie Mai's Travel-Themed Baby Shower

How Jay-Z Became Hip-Hop's First Billionaire