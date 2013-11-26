Florida Georgia Line Reacts to Winning First American Music Award on Chelsea Lately

The boys of Florida Georgia Line earned major bragging rights on Sunday, Nov. 24, when they were given the American Music Award for Single of the Year. The "Cruise" singers—Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard—stopped by E!'s Chelsea Lately the next night and discussed their big win.

"Our fans are amazing," said a humble Kelley. "They're the best, and we love 'em for it."

Host Chelsea Handler then shared that she watched the awards show at music mogul's Irving Azoff's house, as the latter was hosting an early Thanksgiving dinner. As the night rolled on, several famous faces—including Jaden Smith and Harry Styles—started showing up.