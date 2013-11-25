People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Beauty Police: The 2013 AMAs Attendees Boycott Color and Adventurous Hair

Last night's looks from the 2013 AMAs seemed to be playing it way too safe but we like some looks!

By Janna Mandell Nov 25, 2013 9:18 PMTags
BeautyShowsFashion PoliceBeauty PoliceAmerican Music Awards
Katy Perry, American Music AwardsJason Merritt/Getty Images

When you hear "music awards," don't you expect to see some fun makeup and crazy hair?? Last night we sat on our couches with our bowls of popcorn and glasses of wine, giddy to see the American Music Awards red carpet.  We cried into our chardonnay as we watched almost every attendee hit the red carpet in monochromatic makeup and boring hair.  

Did Katy Perry's people send out an email forbidding other AMA attendees from wearing a statement red lip? We can't think of another reason why almost every lovely lady who attended the AMAs last night wore a nude lip. Did they all forget their lipstick and borrow from Zoe Saldana?

PHOTOS: Learn how to get luxe looks for less in our Beauty Police gallery

Evidently Jennifer Hudson was the only attendee to ignore the color protest last night, rocking a retro electric blue winged eye. And by the way, J.Hud was the only one who had an excuse to wear a nude lip since she had such bold eye makeup.

Don't get us wrong—we liked the clean subtle makeup looks we saw on Miley Cyrus and Ciara, but there is a time and place for everything.  Don't be trying out natural looks at a music award show. Really Miley… you looked beautiful but we expected more from you.

Find out all the looks we loved, hated, and thought were too "wax museum drag queen" from last night's American Music Awards below!

PHOTOS: Beauty Police: 2013 AMAs!

Trending Stories

1

Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

2

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

3

Paris Hilton Shines in Star-Adorned Dress at Third Wedding Celebration

4
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Played a Part in Paris Hilton's Wedding Day

5
Exclusive

How Taylor Swift Cast Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink in Her Short Film

Latest News

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Bought WHAT at a Grocery Store?

Exclusive

Why Yalitza Aparicio "Decided" to Continue Acting After Roma

Hilary Duff Finally Re-Creates Viral "With Love" Dance on TikTok

How You Should Say Emily in Paris, According to the Creator

Britney Spears Is on “Cloud 9” After Termination of Conservatorship

Exclusive

See Inside Jeannie Mai's Travel-Themed Baby Shower

How Jay-Z Became Hip-Hop's First Billionaire