Austin Mahone: "I'm Still Crushing On Kendall Jenner"

Kendall Jenner insists she's just friends with One Direction hottie Harry Styles.
That's good news for Austin Mahone, who has never shied away from saying how much he likes the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.
"I'm still crushing on Kendall," he told me yesterday on the red carpet at the 2013 American Music Awards.
Mahone and Jenner presented the AMA for Favorite Artist: Electronic Dance Music during the big show. (The award went to Avicii.)
Asked why he'd be better for Jenner, 18, than the Brit pop star, Mahone, 17, cracked, "I'll treat her right."
Bam!
Mahone first told E! News about his Jenner crush in March at the Kids' Choice Awards.
"I really like Kendall Jenner," Mahone told us at the time. "I think she's beautiful."
He revealed he was a big fan of the family's E! reality series. "They're all gorgeous," he gushed. "It gets a little crazy, a little tense on that show. It's fun to watch."
Rumors began to fly about Jenner and Styles, 19, after the two were spotted on a dinner date last week.
But Jenner told E! News yesterday, "No story, we're friends. He's cool."
Kendall and the Brit crooner were seen leaving Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at around 12:15 a.m.
Styles drove the two in his black Range Rover after sharing a late bite to eat together.
Piers Morgan asked about the evening on Saturday during 1D's appearance on CNN.
"I mean, we went out for dinner, but no, I guess," Styles said rather awkwardly.
But the Morgan continued, asking if it was a hot date and if it is indeed a budding romance.
"Dunno," Styles said before someone yelled off-camera to move on.
"Yeah, let's move on shall we!" Styles said.