Austin Mahone: "I'm Still Crushing On Kendall Jenner"

Kendall Jenner insists she's just friends with One Direction hottie Harry Styles.

That's good news for Austin Mahone, who has never shied away from saying how much he likes the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

"I'm still crushing on Kendall," he told me yesterday on the red carpet at the 2013 American Music Awards.

Mahone and Jenner presented the AMA for Favorite Artist: Electronic Dance Music during the big show. (The award went to Avicii.)

Asked why he'd be better for Jenner, 18, than the Brit pop star, Mahone, 17, cracked, "I'll treat her right."

Bam!

Mahone first told E! News about his Jenner crush in March at the Kids' Choice Awards.