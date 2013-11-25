People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Austin Mahone: "I'm Still Crushing On Kendall Jenner"

YouTube sensation and E! reality star presented together at the American Music Awards

By Marc Malkin Nov 25, 2013 8:38 PMTags
ExclusivesKendall JennerHarry StylesAustin MahoneAmerican Music Awards
Austin Mahone, Kendall Jenner, American Music MusicABC/Matt Brown

Kendall Jenner insists she's just friends with One Direction hottie Harry Styles.

That's good news for Austin Mahone, who has never shied away from saying how much he likes the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

"I'm still crushing on Kendall," he told me yesterday on the red carpet at the 2013 American Music Awards.

Mahone and Jenner presented the AMA for Favorite Artist: Electronic Dance Music during the big show. (The award went to Avicii.)

Asked why he'd be better for Jenner, 18, than the Brit pop star, Mahone, 17, cracked, "I'll treat her right."

Bam!

Mahone first told E! News about his Jenner crush in March at the Kids' Choice Awards.

PHOTOS: Harry does E!'s mani cam

NGRE/AKM-GSI

"I really like Kendall Jenner," Mahone told us at the time. "I think she's beautiful."

He revealed he was a big fan of the family's E! reality series. "They're all gorgeous," he gushed. "It gets a little crazy, a little tense on that show. It's fun to watch."

Rumors began to fly about Jenner and Styles, 19, after the two were spotted on a dinner date last week.

But Jenner told E! News yesterday, "No story, we're friends. He's cool."

Kendall and the Brit crooner were seen leaving Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at around 12:15 a.m.

NEWS: What you didn't see on TV during the AMAs

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Played a Part in Paris Hilton's Wedding Day

2

Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

3

Paris Hilton Shines in Star-Adorned Dress at Third Wedding Celebration

Instagram

Styles drove the two in his black Range Rover after sharing a late bite to eat together.

Piers Morgan asked about the evening on Saturday during 1D's appearance on CNN.

"I mean, we went out for dinner, but no, I guess," Styles said rather awkwardly.

But the Morgan continued, asking if it was a hot date and if it is indeed a budding romance.

"Dunno," Styles said before someone yelled off-camera to move on.

"Yeah, let's move on shall we!" Styles said.

PHOTOS: More from the 2013 American Music Awards

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Played a Part in Paris Hilton's Wedding Day

2

Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

3

Paris Hilton Shines in Star-Adorned Dress at Third Wedding Celebration

4
Exclusive

How Taylor Swift Cast Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink in Her Short Film

5

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

Latest News

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Bought WHAT at a Grocery Store?

Exclusive

Why Yalitza Aparicio "Decided" to Continue Acting After Roma

Hilary Duff Finally Re-Creates Viral "With Love" Dance on TikTok

How You Should Say Emily in Paris, According to the Creator

Britney Spears Is on “Cloud 9” After Termination of Conservatorship

Exclusive

See Inside Jeannie Mai's Travel-Themed Baby Shower

How Jay-Z Became Hip-Hop's First Billionaire