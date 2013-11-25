Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry Pass the Fashion Police Test at the 2013 AMAs

Another awards show...another opportunity to school today's A-listers in their red carpet choices...
The 2013 American Music Awards are no doubt a style step-sister to MTV's VMAs, but we were pleased to see that certain celebs brought their A-game despite that fact. This year saw a few bold colors, more of the winter white obsession and a whole lot of sexy black gowns. We can't say we've crowned a favorite, but that's because we've been too busy picking all the looks apart.
Taylor Swift brought the typical glam in a sexier-than-usual way, Christina Aguilera introduced us to her brand new body, Jennifer Hudson dressed like a giant orange and Miley Cyrus looked kind of boring!
Check out all of our thoughts on the best and worst dresses (and jumpsuits) of the 2013 AMA's red carpet. We didn't hold back, per usual.
