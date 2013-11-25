Kendall and Kylie Jenner Show Off Chic Nails on 2013 AMAs Mani Cam—Watch the Video!

It's no secret that Kendall and Kylie Jenner are two sisters who take their style very seriously.
The gorgeous girls rocked the red carpet at last night's 2103 American Music Awards in chic ensembles that showed off their flawless figures and personal styles perfectly.
Kendall wore a sexy white ensemble paired with heavy chain necklaces and a gorgeous red lip, while Kylie strutted her stuff in black slouchy trousers, a white crop top and leather ankle booties.
And of course, the pretty pair had fierce manicures to match their fashionable attire.
E! News' Giuliana Rancic stopped the sisters on the red carpet and encouraged them to flaunt their nails on the Mani Cam.
Kendall sashayed her fingertips down the miniature red carpet and showed off a pale nude mani, while Kylie added some edge to the experience with her long pointy nails painted in a deep moody plum shade.
So fierce!
And while we were seriously impressed with each star's sophisticated look, we couldn't help but admire Kylie's impressive collection of Cartier Love bracelets stacked on her wrists, too.
Now that's the way to accessorize for an awards show!
"It's too much!" she laughed when the host commented on her pricey pieces.
Only the best for the Jenner girls!