People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Show Off Chic Nails on 2013 AMAs Mani Cam—Watch the Video!

Celebrity sisters pose with their fingertips to show off pretty polish at awards show

By Jennifer Chan Nov 25, 2013 7:40 PMTags
BeautyKendall JennerKylie JennerNail ArtRed Carpet DrivenAmerican Music Awards

It's no secret that Kendall and Kylie Jenner are two sisters who take their style very seriously.

The gorgeous girls rocked the red carpet at last night's 2103 American Music Awards in chic ensembles that showed off their flawless figures and personal styles perfectly.

Kendall wore a sexy white ensemble paired with heavy chain necklaces and a gorgeous red lip, while Kylie strutted her stuff in black slouchy trousers, a white crop top and leather ankle booties.

And of course, the pretty pair had fierce manicures to match their fashionable attire.

PHOTOS: 2013 AMAs Arrivals

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

E! News' Giuliana Rancic stopped the sisters on the red carpet and encouraged them to flaunt their nails on the Mani Cam.

Kendall sashayed her fingertips down the miniature red carpet and showed off a pale nude mani, while Kylie added some edge to the experience with her long pointy nails painted in a deep moody plum shade.

So fierce!

And while we were seriously impressed with each star's sophisticated look, we couldn't help but admire Kylie's impressive collection of Cartier Love bracelets stacked on her wrists, too.

WATCH: Harry Styles crashes the Mani Cam

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Played a Part in Paris Hilton's Wedding Day

2

Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

3

Paris Hilton Shines in Star-Adorned Dress at Third Wedding Celebration

Now that's the way to accessorize for an awards show!

"It's too much!" she laughed when the host commented on her pricey pieces.

Only the best for the Jenner girls!

PHOTOS: Best & Worst looks at the 2013 AMAs

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Played a Part in Paris Hilton's Wedding Day

2

Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

3

Paris Hilton Shines in Star-Adorned Dress at Third Wedding Celebration

4
Exclusive

How Taylor Swift Cast Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink in Her Short Film

5

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

Latest News

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Bought WHAT at a Grocery Store?

Exclusive

Why Yalitza Aparicio "Decided" to Continue Acting After Roma

Hilary Duff Finally Re-Creates Viral "With Love" Dance on TikTok

How You Should Say Emily in Paris, According to the Creator

Britney Spears Is on “Cloud 9” After Termination of Conservatorship

Exclusive

See Inside Jeannie Mai's Travel-Themed Baby Shower

How Jay-Z Became Hip-Hop's First Billionaire