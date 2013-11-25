Kendall and Kylie Jenner Show Off Chic Nails on 2013 AMAs Mani Cam—Watch the Video!

It's no secret that Kendall and Kylie Jenner are two sisters who take their style very seriously.

The gorgeous girls rocked the red carpet at last night's 2103 American Music Awards in chic ensembles that showed off their flawless figures and personal styles perfectly.

Kendall wore a sexy white ensemble paired with heavy chain necklaces and a gorgeous red lip, while Kylie strutted her stuff in black slouchy trousers, a white crop top and leather ankle booties.

And of course, the pretty pair had fierce manicures to match their fashionable attire.