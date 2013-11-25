Ciara Stuns in See-Through Illusion Gown at 2013 AMAs, Shows Off Shorter Blond Bob

Now, this is what we call sexy!
Ciara left very little to the imagination when she stepped out on the red carpet at last night's 2013 American Music Awards wearing a see-through illusion gown by J. Mendel.
The newly engaged star paired her massive diamond engagement ring with a seriously sexy sheer number from the designer's spring 2014 collection featuring textured cutout panels that allowed for plenty of bare skin to peek through.
The high neckline and column silhouette contrasted beautifully with the provocative fabrication, and certainly put Ciara's assets on display for the big event, to say the least.
Hey girl, if you've got it, flaunt it!
She also showed off a shorter blond bob with a bold middle part and longer, face-framing pieces to soften her overall style.
With gorgeous facial features like hers, this short 'do actually enhances everything for the better and we're in total approval.
As for her makeup, the singer rocked a subdued glossy nude lip and dramatic smoky eye to perfectly complement her alluring ensemble.
And while the designer dress is a bit shocking at first glance, we have to hand it to Ciara for adding an elegant edge to the look with her hair, makeup and classy composure.
No easy feat!
What do you think of Ciara's look from the 2013 AMAs?