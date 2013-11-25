Ciara Stuns in See-Through Illusion Gown at 2013 AMAs, Shows Off Shorter Blond Bob

Now, this is what we call sexy!

Ciara left very little to the imagination when she stepped out on the red carpet at last night's 2013 American Music Awards wearing a see-through illusion gown by J. Mendel.

The newly engaged star paired her massive diamond engagement ring with a seriously sexy sheer number from the designer's spring 2014 collection featuring textured cutout panels that allowed for plenty of bare skin to peek through.

The high neckline and column silhouette contrasted beautifully with the provocative fabrication, and certainly put Ciara's assets on display for the big event, to say the least.

Hey girl, if you've got it, flaunt it!