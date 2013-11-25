People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Ciara Stuns in See-Through Illusion Gown at 2013 AMAs, Shows Off Shorter Blond Bob

Star leaves little to the imagination on the red carpet of musical awards show

By Jennifer Chan Nov 25, 2013 5:44 PMTags
FashionCiaraAmerican Music Awards
Ciara, 2013 American Music AwardsJason Merritt/Getty Images

Now, this is what we call sexy!

Ciara left very little to the imagination when she stepped out on the red carpet at last night's 2013 American Music Awards wearing a see-through illusion gown by J. Mendel.

The newly engaged star paired her massive diamond engagement ring with a seriously sexy sheer number from the designer's spring 2014 collection featuring textured cutout panels that allowed for plenty of bare skin to peek through.

The high neckline and column silhouette contrasted beautifully with the provocative fabrication, and certainly put Ciara's assets on display for the big event, to say the least.

Hey girl, if you've got it, flaunt it!

PHOTOS: AMAs Most memorable fashion moments

She also showed off a shorter blond bob with a bold middle part and longer, face-framing pieces to soften her overall style.

With gorgeous facial features like hers, this short 'do actually enhances everything for the better and we're in total approval.

As for her makeup, the singer rocked a subdued glossy nude lip and dramatic smoky eye to perfectly complement her alluring ensemble.

PHOTOS: 2013 AMAs arrivals

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Played a Part in Paris Hilton's Wedding Day

2

Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

3

Paris Hilton Shines in Star-Adorned Dress at Third Wedding Celebration

And while the designer dress is a bit shocking at first glance, we have to hand it to Ciara for adding an elegant edge to the look with her hair, makeup and classy composure.

No easy feat!

What do you think of Ciara's look from the 2013 AMAs?

PHOTOS: Best and Worst Looks at the 2013 AMAs

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Played a Part in Paris Hilton's Wedding Day

2

Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

3

Paris Hilton Shines in Star-Adorned Dress at Third Wedding Celebration

4
Exclusive

How Taylor Swift Cast Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink in Her Short Film

5

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

Latest News

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Bought WHAT at a Grocery Store?

Exclusive

Why Yalitza Aparicio "Decided" to Continue Acting After Roma

Hilary Duff Finally Re-Creates Viral "With Love" Dance on TikTok

How You Should Say Emily in Paris, According to the Creator

Britney Spears Is on “Cloud 9” After Termination of Conservatorship

Exclusive

See Inside Jeannie Mai's Travel-Themed Baby Shower

How Jay-Z Became Hip-Hop's First Billionaire