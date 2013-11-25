Aubrey O'Day Puts Cleavage on Display as Danity Kane Hits 2013 AMAs Red Carpet

"We wish her the best," Dawn told Rap-Up.com earlier this month. "We asked who wanted to be here and those who wanted to show up, showed up. It's nothing more than that. We want people to see this for what it is and know that this is Danity Kane."

At their Dec. 16 show, the ladies are expected to perform tried and true fan favorites as well as some new material. "We'll be able to actually perform new stuff and see the response of our fans," Dawn explained. "It's one of those things where we feel so bad that we've had to consistently not give enough, but everything happens in time and now we're giving the best of us."

Aubrey admitted she's "super nervous" about the show, but Dawn reassured her, "I think you're supposed to be jittery and nervous about something like this. This is not just us standing on the stage, this is us coming together and headlining, coming together and giving new music."