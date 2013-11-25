People's Choice Awards

Miley Cyrus Mocks Lady Gaga's White Horse Entrance at American Music Awards

In an ironic twist, the dueling divas both wear Versace to the annual event

Miley Cyrus, 2013 American Music AwardsJason Merritt/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus was amused—if not a little confused—by Lady Gaga's elaborate entrance at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24. The 21-year-old pop princess arrived before the 27-year-old performer, with the former wearing a sexy Versus Versace suit, Saint Laurent heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

While Cyrus was chatting with Jonathan Cheban, Jenna Ushkowitz and Zendaya on the red carpet, the "Wrecking Ball" singer's interview was almost cut short when Gaga showed up riding a human-powered white horse. When the camera panned to the Versace-clad "Do What U Want" singer, Cyrus swore on camera.

"What a f--king...Sorry!" she told the pre-show co-hosts. "What a big scene stealer! Next time I'm going to come in on a dragon."

"You can stop interviewing me if you want to go interview Gaga," Cyrus added. "I don't care." She then threw more subtle shade by referencing Gaga's February 2011 Grammy Awards arrival and performance, saying, "She didn't come up in an embryo this time. That's so boring."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Cyrus—who said she's "so stoked" to go on tour in 2014—was likely just joking about Gaga, who has often come to her defense. In fact, during a Sept. 11 episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked Gaga to weigh in on Cyrus' controversial "We Can't Stop/Blurred Lines" medley at the MTV Video Music Awards in August.

"I mean, I just think everybody need to lighten up and leave her alone. Because it's pop music. Everybody's entitled to their own artistic expression, and if you have a problem with it, just change the channel," Gaga said. "I don't understand the incessant need to constantly go on and on about hating things all the time because, what, she's 20 years old? And if anything, I give her props. You know, she's growing up in front of the entire world and maybe she's not so happy with stuff she did in her career when she was younger and she wants to be free, so let her do what she wants."

