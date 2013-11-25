People's Choice Awards

Rihanna's Mom Monica Fenty Presents Icon Award at 2013 AMAs, Praises Singer for "Being So Strong"

"It's amazing how you always manage to take good from all your experiences," mama Fenty gushes

By Rebecca Macatee Nov 25, 2013 1:44 PM
Rihanna's got a whole Navy of fans, but there's one fan who's been there from the very beginning: Her mom, Monica Fenty!

On Sunday, Nov. 24, at the 2013 American Music Awards, mama Fenty proudly presented her daughter with the first ever AMA Icon Award, gushing, "Rihanna, I am so proud of you tonight."

"I know the journey in your career has not always been an easy one, but I applaud and admire you for being so strong and so positive and so humble and so focused," mama Fenty gushed. "It's amazing how you always manage to take good from all your experiences. I'm so blessed to be a part of this historic moment!"

Jay Z also presented a special message to Rihanna (via video) before mama Fenty hit the stage, saying, "It's with a great honor and incredible pride that I present you with this first ever AMA icon award!"

And Rihanna was extremely moved by the touching tributes. "So many people I have to thank for the success of keeping me sane: my friends, my brothers, my glam team, my fans. I love you so much. You keep me driven," she gushed. "You keep this thing special. I can't believe I'm 25 years old and I'm holding an Icon Award. I thank you, and I'm grateful. I'm only as good as my team so I love you guys so much. Thank you!"

Aww! Congratulations, Rihanna!

