TLC Enlists Lil Mama for "Waterfalls" Performance at American Music Awards, Honors Left Eye

Lil Mama joins the ladies of TLC—Rozonda "Chili" Thomas and Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins—for a very special American Music Awards performance at the Nokia Theatre in L.A. on Sunday, Nov. 24. The rapper, who played the late Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes in the band's recently released Vh1 biopic, joined the remaining members onstage during the star-studded show.

The trio sang "Waterfalls," the group's megapopular hit from 1995. The single helped the girl group earn two American Music Awards nominations in 1996, though they lost to Boyz II Men in both categories. TLC made its first appearance at the annual awards show in 1993.