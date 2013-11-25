People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

TLC Enlists Lil Mama for "Waterfalls" Performance at American Music Awards, Honors Left Eye

Best-selling group of all time reunites to perform their biggest hit with the rapper who played Lisa Lopes in the band's Vh1 biopic

By Zach Johnson Nov 25, 2013 12:52 PMTags
MusicConcertsTLCAmerican Music Awards
Lil Mama, TLCMichael Tran/FilmMagic

Lil Mama joins the ladies of TLCRozonda "Chili" Thomas and Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins—for a very special American Music Awards performance at the Nokia Theatre in L.A. on Sunday, Nov. 24. The rapper, who played the late Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes in the band's recently released Vh1 biopic, joined the remaining members onstage during the star-studded show.

The trio sang "Waterfalls," the group's megapopular hit from 1995. The single helped the girl group earn two American Music Awards nominations in 1996, though they lost to Boyz II Men in both categories. TLC made its first appearance at the annual awards show in 1993.

NEWS: Best and worst moments from the 2013 American Music Awards

Chili, T-Boz and Lil Mama concluded Sunday's performance by paying tribute to Left Eye, whose image was projected onto a giant screen behind them. The hip-hop artist was tragically killed in a car crash in 2002.

For Lil' Mama, getting to portray Left Eye in CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story was a dream come true. "TLC has helped me to know that as a musician I can talk about anything; that there are no barriers, and that you can be yourself. That's what I love about them," she told Ebony in October.

PHOTOS: 2013 American Music Awards red carpet arrivals!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Played a Part in Paris Hilton's Wedding Day

2

Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

3

Paris Hilton Shines in Star-Adorned Dress at Third Wedding Celebration

"Left Eye in particular helped me to stay on top of my A game," she added. "She's one of the best female MCs that I've heard. Her lyrical content was up there with the MC Lytes, the Lauryn Hills and Missy Elliotts of the world. She helped me to understand that if I'm going to go in and talk about something, [I have to] be poetic, be expressive and do it in a way that the average person can't."

PHOTOS: Best and worst looks at the 2013 American Music Awards

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Played a Part in Paris Hilton's Wedding Day

2

Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

3

Paris Hilton Shines in Star-Adorned Dress at Third Wedding Celebration

4
Exclusive

How Taylor Swift Cast Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink in Her Short Film

5

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

Latest News

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Bought WHAT at a Grocery Store?

Exclusive

Why Yalitza Aparicio "Decided" to Continue Acting After Roma

Hilary Duff Finally Re-Creates Viral "With Love" Dance on TikTok

How You Should Say Emily in Paris, According to the Creator

Britney Spears Is on “Cloud 9” After Termination of Conservatorship

Exclusive

See Inside Jeannie Mai's Travel-Themed Baby Shower

How Jay-Z Became Hip-Hop's First Billionaire