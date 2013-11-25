Nicole Richie, Kendall Jenner & More Stars with the Best Beauty Looks at the 2013 AMAs

Not surprisingly, many of our best dressed stars also had our favorite beauty looks—hey, that just means these stars were looking flawless from head to toe.

Probably our top makeup pick for the night was Nicole Richie who complemented her gold accessories with a matching eyeshadow, over a perfect black cat eye. The star kept the attention on her glowing face by sweeping her hair back into modern French twist.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift let her hair down in a big way. The singer sported a volumous, tousled style. The soft effect contrasted nicely with the hard metallic fabric of her gold mini dress.