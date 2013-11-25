Harry Styles Crashes the Mani Cam—Watch Now!

Even Harry Styles couldn't resist the E! News mani cam.

While the rest of the boys of One Direction chatted with Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet at the 2013 American Music Awards the British heartthrob goofed off to the side. The singer took his fingers for a stroll down the mini red carpet.

Then, not satisfied with his brief digit strut, the 19-year-old returned to the mani cam for round two just moments later. This time, his middle finger (adorned with a silver ring) and pointer finger did a little jig then a sexy, er, slow dance?

Whatever you might call his moves on the mani cam, they were certainly entertaining. Next time maybe he'll add a bit of twerking to the routine? We already know he's quite good at it.