People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Harry Styles Crashes the Mani Cam—Watch Now!

Singer takes his fingers for a stroll on the mini red carpet

By Cinya Burton Nov 25, 2013 4:33 AMTags
Red CarpetBeautyExclusivesHarry StylesAmerican Music Awards

Even Harry Styles couldn't resist the E! News mani cam.

While the rest of the boys of One Direction chatted with Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet at the 2013 American Music Awards the British heartthrob goofed off to the side. The singer took his fingers for a stroll down the mini red carpet.

Then, not satisfied with his brief digit strut, the 19-year-old returned to the mani cam for round two just moments later. This time, his middle finger (adorned with a silver ring) and pointer finger did a little jig then a sexy, er, slow dance?

Whatever you might call his moves on the mani cam, they were certainly entertaining.  Next time maybe he'll add a bit of twerking to the routine? We already know he's quite good at it.  

PHOTOS: Best & Worst looks at the 2013 AMAs

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Played a Part in Paris Hilton's Wedding Day

2

Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

3

Paris Hilton Shines in Star-Adorned Dress at Third Wedding Celebration

4
Exclusive

How Taylor Swift Cast Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink in Her Short Film

5

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

Latest News

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Bought WHAT at a Grocery Store?

Exclusive

Why Yalitza Aparicio "Decided" to Continue Acting After Roma

Hilary Duff Finally Re-Creates Viral "With Love" Dance on TikTok

How You Should Say Emily in Paris, According to the Creator

Britney Spears Is on “Cloud 9” After Termination of Conservatorship

Exclusive

See Inside Jeannie Mai's Travel-Themed Baby Shower

How Jay-Z Became Hip-Hop's First Billionaire