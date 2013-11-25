Taylor Swift and Justin Timberlake Earn Top Honors at 2013 American Music Awards—See All the Winners!

That's a wrap on the 2013 American Music Awards!

It seems as though Justin Timberlake and Taylor Swift stole the show with their multiple awards throughout the evening.

Timberlake brought sexy back with his latest album, The 20/20 Experience—The Complete Experience, which earned the top honor for Favorite Soul/R&B Album.

He also nabbed the awards for Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop/Rock and Soul/R&B Artist! Wowza—talk about a trifecta!

Miss Swift also has several new AMA trophies to add to her mantle.

The singer walked away with the statue for Favorite Country Female Artist and Favorite Country Album.

Other stars took to the stage as well, including Rihanna, One Direction and Ariana Grande.