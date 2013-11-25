People's Choice Awards

Taylor Swift and Justin Timberlake Earn Top Honors at 2013 American Music Awards—See All the Winners!

Major surprises happened during the annual awards show

That's a wrap on the 2013 American Music Awards!

It seems as though Justin Timberlake and Taylor Swift stole the show with their multiple awards throughout the evening.

Timberlake brought sexy back with his latest album, The 20/20 Experience—The Complete Experience, which earned the top honor for Favorite Soul/R&B Album.

He also nabbed the awards for Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop/Rock and Soul/R&B Artist! Wowza—talk about a trifecta!

Miss Swift also has several new AMA trophies to add to her mantle.

The singer walked away with the statue for Favorite Country Female Artist and Favorite Country Album.

Other stars took to the stage as well, including Rihanna, One Direction and Ariana Grande.  

Here's the complete list of winners for the 2013 American Music Awards:

Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist: Justin Timberlake

Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop/Rock Band/Duo/Group: One Direction

Favorite Pop/Rock Album:  One Direction, Take Me Home

Favorite Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite Country Male Artist: Luke Bryan

Favorite Country Band/Duo/Group: Lady Antebellum

Favorite Country Album: Taylor Swift, Red

Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, The Heist

Favorite Adult Contemporary Music Artist: Maroon 5

Favorite Electronic Dance Music Artist: Avicii

Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist: Justin Timberlake

Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist: Rihanna

Favorite Soul/R&B Album: Justin Timberlake, The 20/20 Experience—The Complete Experience

Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist: Imagine Dragons

Favorite Latin Artist: Marc Anthony

New Artist of the Year: Ariana Grande

Single of the Year: "Cruise," Florida George Line Feat. Nelly

Icon Award: Rihanna 

