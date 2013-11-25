People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

R. Kelly Straddles Lady Gaga on Oval Office Desk During 2013 American Music Awards Performance

Singer called him President Robert throughout the song

By Lily Harrison Nov 25, 2013 3:56 AMTags
Lady GagaAmerican Music Awards
R. Kelly, Lady Gaga, 2013 American Music AwardsLester Cohen/WireImage

Just a week after getting downright frisky on Saturday Night Live, Lady Gaga and R. Kelly were at it again.

During their live performance of "Do What U Want" at the 2013 American Music Awards, Mother Monster got straddled by "President Robert" in what appeared to be the Oval Office.

Yup, you read that right.

Their racy duet started with a little flirty telephone action with the Commander in Chief and ended with a nostalgic twist to Gaga's whirlwind career.

And while it wasn't spelled out, the entire number did seem to echo Marilyn Monroe's scandal with President John F. Kennedy many decades ago.

NEWS: 2013 AMAs nominations

Everything from the blond wig, beaded dance ensemble, and bold red lip hinted that the "Applause" singer was trying her hand at portraying the one-time Playboy beauty queen.   

After their in-office gyrating finished, and a full-blown dance number ensued, President Kelly denounced having anything to do with the sexy singer. Hmmm..again, historical references anyone?

Heartbroken, Gaga was then left to sing the rest of the song on her own.

Video footage showing the singer as a child playing piano was aired on a major screen behind her as she belted out the final notes to the song.

The head-turning performance was certainly cause for pause…and possibly applause.

What did you think of Gaga and Kelly on the American Music Awards? Weigh in below.

PHOTOS: Check out the 2013 American Music Awards red carpet arrivals!

Trending Stories

1

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

2
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Played a Part in Paris Hilton's Wedding Day

3

Every Time Shailene Woodley Has Reminded Us She's Alternative AF

4

Kristen Stewart Recalls Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

5

How Scott Disick Felt Seeing Kourtney & Travis at Friend's Wedding

Latest News

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Bought WHAT at a Grocery Store?

Exclusive

Why Yalitza Aparicio "Decided" to Continue Acting After Roma

Hilary Duff Finally Re-Creates Viral "With Love" Dance on TikTok

How You Should Say Emily in Paris, According to the Creator

Britney Spears Is on “Cloud 9” After Termination of Conservatorship

Exclusive

See Inside Jeannie Mai's Travel-Themed Baby Shower

How Jay-Z Became Hip-Hop's First Billionaire