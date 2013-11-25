People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Best & Worst Dressed at the 2013 American Music Awards

See who nailed it and who kind of failed

By Cinya Burton Nov 25, 2013 3:45 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAmerican Music Awards
Taylor Swift, Nicole Richie, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jener, Miley Cyrus, 2013 American Music AwardsGetty Images

Were you underwhelmed by this year's American Music Award red carpet looks? Us too. Or to put it bluntly: There were a lot of fashion fails on tonight's red carpet.

Even gals with fabulous bodies like Heidi Klum and Ciara couldn't pull of sheer dresses, despite their best attempts. On the other end of the spectrum, Emma Roberts completely covered her figure in a too large dress that looked similar to a plastic sac.

PHOTOS: All the red carpet arrivals at the 2013 AMAs

There were a few bright spots. Take Taylor Swift who literally glowed in a gold Julien MacDonald mini—definitely our favorite look of the night. Or Nicole Richie who wowed in a white hot Emilio Pucci gown.

That being said we're pretty sure Joan Rivers and the Fashion Police crew are going to have a field day with this awards show.

PHOTOS: See the rest of the Best & Worst at the 2013 AMAs.

Trending Stories

1

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

2
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Played a Part in Paris Hilton's Wedding Day

3

Every Time Shailene Woodley Has Reminded Us She's Alternative AF

4

Kristen Stewart Recalls Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

5

How Scott Disick Felt Seeing Kourtney & Travis at Friend's Wedding

Latest News

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Bought WHAT at a Grocery Store?

Exclusive

Why Yalitza Aparicio "Decided" to Continue Acting After Roma

Hilary Duff Finally Re-Creates Viral "With Love" Dance on TikTok

How You Should Say Emily in Paris, According to the Creator

Britney Spears Is on “Cloud 9” After Termination of Conservatorship

Exclusive

See Inside Jeannie Mai's Travel-Themed Baby Shower

How Jay-Z Became Hip-Hop's First Billionaire