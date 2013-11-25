Best & Worst Dressed at the 2013 American Music Awards

Were you underwhelmed by this year's American Music Award red carpet looks? Us too. Or to put it bluntly: There were a lot of fashion fails on tonight's red carpet.

Even gals with fabulous bodies like Heidi Klum and Ciara couldn't pull of sheer dresses, despite their best attempts. On the other end of the spectrum, Emma Roberts completely covered her figure in a too large dress that looked similar to a plastic sac.