Justin Timberlake Couldn't Be More Bored at the 2013 American Music Awards

"TKO" singer looked like he was about doze off before he won the award for Pop/Rock male

By Brandi Fowler Nov 25, 2013 3:25 AMTags
Justin TimberlakeAmerican Music Awards

Can someone get Justin Timberlake some coffee?

At the start of the American Music Awards Sunday (and Pitbull's somewhat emotional moment), the "TKO" crooner looked like he was bored out of his mind.

After Pitbull said with a smile that he was changing the AMAs to "It's a Miracle, America, that I'm here tonight," the camera cut away from the rapper to an aloof Timberlake staring off into space in the audience and clapping slowly. 

WATCH: One Direction's Harry Styles and Niall Horan can't wait to meet Justin Timberlake at the 2013 American Music Awards

Luckily, the singer popped back to life when he hit the stage to pick up his first award of the night for favorite pop/rock male and when he gave a rousing performance of his song, "Drink You Away," strumming a guitar while he was at it.

Timberlake went on to take home several other awards during the show, including Favorite male R&B/Soul Artist and Favorite R&B/Soul Album for The 20/20 Experience

