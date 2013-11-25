Katy Perry Opens 2013 American Music Awards in Full Geisha Outfit—See the Pic!

Katy Perry opened up the 2013 American Music Awards with a whirlwind, theatrical performance of her current hit, "Unconditionally."

The singer donned a full Geisha outfit for her live rendition along crew of dancers in similarly styled robes.

A Japan-themed setting was depicted behind her, with beautiful shades opening up to a garden with lush rolling hills and floating lanterns.

And unlike her fellow pop stars have in the past, Perry made sure to keep completely covered up throughout the entire song.

The outfit was a major departure from her red carpet look. Perry wore an Oscar de la Renta floral and polka-dot gown with a manicure to match!

Perry just released the music video for her John Mayer-inspired single last week.