People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Miley Cyrus Shows Skin in Plunging White Suit at 2013 American Music Awards

Singer looks very tame on the red carpet

By Cinya Burton Nov 25, 2013 1:49 AMTags
FashionMiley CyrusAmerican Music Awards
Miley Cyrus, 2013 American Music AwardsJason Merritt/Getty Images

Apparently Miley Cyrus can be tamed.

At tonight's 2013 American Music Awards the singer ditched the crop tops and onesies and instead went for a much more subdued style: a simple white Versace paintsuit.

Okay, we didn't say the look was boring though. The singer upped her sexiness by wearing the tuxedo jacket with nothing underneath. Meaning, she flaunted lots of skin thanks to the plunging top, which also featured extra large safety pins on the sides.

Perhaps, celebrating the big 21—the pop star's birthday was on the day before—has left her a bit tired. Gone were her wild red carpet antics and tongue-wagging ways. In fact, the singer barely flashed a grin while posing for photos.

Or maybe—and we this is the more likely explanation—she was just saving her excitement for tonight's big performance and after party. Only time will tell, but we definitely don't think we've seen the last of Miley's wild side.

Trending Stories

1

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

2
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Played a Part in Paris Hilton's Wedding Day

3

Every Time Shailene Woodley Has Reminded Us She's Alternative AF

4

Kristen Stewart Recalls Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

5

How Scott Disick Felt Seeing Kourtney & Travis at Friend's Wedding

Latest News

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Bought WHAT at a Grocery Store?

Exclusive

Why Yalitza Aparicio "Decided" to Continue Acting After Roma

Hilary Duff Finally Re-Creates Viral "With Love" Dance on TikTok

How You Should Say Emily in Paris, According to the Creator

Britney Spears Is on “Cloud 9” After Termination of Conservatorship

Exclusive

See Inside Jeannie Mai's Travel-Themed Baby Shower

How Jay-Z Became Hip-Hop's First Billionaire