People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Taylor Swift Sparkles in Sexy Gold Mini Dress on 2013 American Music Awards Red Carpet

Singer glittered in Julien Macdonald frock for the show

By Lily Harrison Nov 25, 2013 1:47 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetTaylor SwiftAmerican Music Awards
Taylor Swift, 2013 American Music Awards, 2013, WidgetJason Merritt/Getty Images

All that glitters is gold!

Taylor Swift looked every bit the golden goddess when it came to her red carpet fashion for the 2013 American Music Awards.

The blond beauty wore a Julien MacDonald sequined mini dress complete with a matching belt and plunging neckline. Va-va-voom alert!

But there wasn't any risk of a wardrobe malfunction here folks…T.Swift's frock had a nude panel covering her décolletage to protect her from showing off a little too much skin during her red carpet strut.

NEWS: Lady Gaga arrives at the 2013 AMAs on a white horse!

The "22" singer accessorized her look with a pair of gold chandelier earrings, and matching strappy sandals.

And while she usually opts for sleek, sophisticated locks, Swift went for a tousled bed head look instead. We gotta say, it's working for her!

The ensemble was a definitely a showstopper, in fact, we wonder what her ex Harry Styles was thinking about her sexy outfit!

But even if the One Direction singer doesn't take notice, Justin Timberlake gave Swift quite a compliment while accepting his award for Favorite Male Artist in the pop/rock category.

"Taylor you look lovely tonight," he said onstage.

Now that's sure to make her night extra special!

PHOTOS: Check out the 2013 American Music Awards red carpet arrivals!

Trending Stories

1

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

2
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Played a Part in Paris Hilton's Wedding Day

3

Every Time Shailene Woodley Has Reminded Us She's Alternative AF

4

Kristen Stewart Recalls Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

5

How Scott Disick Felt Seeing Kourtney & Travis at Friend's Wedding

Latest News

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Bought WHAT at a Grocery Store?

Exclusive

Why Yalitza Aparicio "Decided" to Continue Acting After Roma

Hilary Duff Finally Re-Creates Viral "With Love" Dance on TikTok

How You Should Say Emily in Paris, According to the Creator

Britney Spears Is on “Cloud 9” After Termination of Conservatorship

Exclusive

See Inside Jeannie Mai's Travel-Themed Baby Shower

How Jay-Z Became Hip-Hop's First Billionaire