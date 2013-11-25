People's Choice Awards

One Direction's Harry Styles Can't Wait to Meet Justin Timberlake at the 2013 American Music Awards

The boy band talks about attending their first AMAs

By Cinya Burton Nov 25, 2013
One Direction, American Music AwardsMichael Kovac/AMA2013/Getty Images for Dodge

One Direction almost brought down the house at the 2013 American Music Awards—literally.  When the Brits hit the red carpet, fans tried to break through the barriers.

"The fence started shaking, the police were called in," Giuliana Rancic shares with the boy band. Going on to ask if they can ever get used to the pandemonium.

"I don't think you get use to it," said Harry Styles, adding: "Our fans always surprise us with how good they are. They've been incredible to us for three years. And the fact that we're not from here [the United States] and they're so amazing is amazing."

Being major fans is something they can relate too. Styles and Naill Horan said they can't wait to meet one very famous pop star in particular.

"JT. Justin Timberlake would be pretty sick," said Naill. And Harry echoed the same sentiment: "Has to be JT doesn't it?"

As for the rest of their bandmates? Liam Payne wants to bump into R. Kelly and Zayn Malik said he's hoping to meet Lady Gaga and.  Here's hoping Gaga gets down off her white horse to meet him.

 

 

 

