Miley Cyrus Planning a Tame Performance for 2013 American Music Awards?

Miley Cyrus is toning down the shock factor for national television.

Sources familiar with Miley's plans for the 2013 American Music Awards on Sunday exclusively tell E! News that the singer will be singing her hit "Wrecking Ball"—and that she does plan on delivering a performance that's tamer than the one she gave at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Of course, that still leaves quite a few options on the table...

But for starters, there will be no nudity, no wrecking ball and no licking of sledgehammers, all of which is prominently featured in the now much-parodied video for the Bangerz tune.