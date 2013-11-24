People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

American Music Awards Fashion: See the Most Memorable Looks of All Time

Read on for our rundown of gossip-worthy American Music Awards looks through the years

By Nicole Adlman Nov 24, 2013 3:00 AMTags
FashionAmerican Music Awards
Taylor Swift, Kesha, Nicki Minaj, AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDSABC/RICK ROWELL

With the 2013 American Music Awards ceremony just around the corner, we're looking back at some of our favorite red carpet looks from the fun midseason show.

Take Nicki Minaj and Ke$ha, both of whom have donned funky getups to the AMAs. We loved Nicki's Monique Lhuillier gown last year, a tamer choice (if one can call neon yellow tame) for the singer but nonetheless fun and an eye-grabber. In 2010, Kesha rocked an all-black look that caught our attention for all the wrong reasons: We don't know where our eyes should be between the bejeweled brows, gunmetal lips and shredded frock.

At last year's ceremony, Taylor Swift stole the show. The singer wore a sexy Zuhair Murad long-sleeved mini and Jimmy Choo sandals to the event. 

NEWS: 8 things you gotta know about this year's AMAs

REUTERS/Rose Prouser

Also of note: Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, whose matching denim outfits set a precedent for future red carpet fashion no-nos to come.

This year's presenters include Jennifer Hudson, Heidi Klum and Fashion Police star Kelly Osbourne. Performances will feature Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, One Direction, Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Kesha and Lady Gaga, to name a few. The AMAs will air live on ABC from Los Angeles' Nokia Theatre on Nov. 24 at 8 p.m.

PHOTOS: See our picks for most memorable AMA looks

Trending Stories

1

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

2
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Played a Part in Paris Hilton's Wedding Day

3

Every Time Shailene Woodley Has Reminded Us She's Alternative AF

4

Kristen Stewart Recalls Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

5

How Scott Disick Felt Seeing Kourtney & Travis at Friend's Wedding

Latest News

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Bought WHAT at a Grocery Store?

Exclusive

Why Yalitza Aparicio "Decided" to Continue Acting After Roma

Hilary Duff Finally Re-Creates Viral "With Love" Dance on TikTok

How You Should Say Emily in Paris, According to the Creator

Britney Spears Is on “Cloud 9” After Termination of Conservatorship

Exclusive

See Inside Jeannie Mai's Travel-Themed Baby Shower

How Jay-Z Became Hip-Hop's First Billionaire