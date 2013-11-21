Heidi Klum, Jennifer Hudson to Present at American Music Awards

The American Music Awards are going to be here before we know it.
And now we have great exclusive news to tell ya about the big show on Sunday—Jennifer Hudson, Heidi Klum and Fashion Police star Kelly Osbourne have signed on as presenters.
And they're not the only ones! Country superstar trio Lady Antebellum will also be presenting.
Performers include Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, One Direction, Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Kesha and Lady Gaga.
Christina Aguilera will be joined by A Great Big World to belt out "Say Something."
will.i.am and Kelly Clarkson unveiled the five key nomination categories live on Oct. 10 on Good Morning America. Afterwards, they headed over to a press conference at B.B. King's Blues Club in Times Square to reveal the rest of the nominees.
Leading the pack with six nominations is Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, who garnered nods for Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for "Thrift Shop" among others.
Trailing just behind were Taylor Swift and Justin Timberlake with five noms a piece. The country songbird earned a nomination for Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Album for Red while the former 'N Syncer nabbed Favorite Male Artist Soul/R&B and Favorite Soul/R&B Album for The 20/20 Experience.
The AMAs will air live on ABC from Los Angeles' Nokia Theatre on Nov. 24 at 8 p.m.