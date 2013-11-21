Heidi Klum, Jennifer Hudson to Present at American Music Awards

The American Music Awards are going to be here before we know it.

And now we have great exclusive news to tell ya about the big show on Sunday—Jennifer Hudson, Heidi Klum and Fashion Police star Kelly Osbourne have signed on as presenters.

And they're not the only ones! Country superstar trio Lady Antebellum will also be presenting.

Performers include Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, One Direction, Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Kesha and Lady Gaga.

Christina Aguilera will be joined by A Great Big World to belt out "Say Something."