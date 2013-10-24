One Direction Scoop! 1D Performing at the American Music Awards

Get ready for a Miley Cyrus mashup with One Direction.

OK, maybe not, but I can exclusively tell you that 1D has signed on to perform at the upcoming American Music Awards. The performance will mark Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson's debut on the AMAs.

Also performing for the first time will be rising country duo Florida Georgia Line.

will.i.am and Kelly Clarkson unveiled the five key nomination categories live on Oct. 10 on Good Morning America. Afterwards, they headed over to a press conference at B.B. King's Blues Club in Times Square to reveal the rest of the nominees.