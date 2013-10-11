Glee's Cory Monteith Tribute Brings in Big Ratings

The Glee family certainly showed up to remember the late Cory Monteith last night. And by family, we mean the fans.

"The Quarterback," Glee's tribute to Cory/Finn Hudson, bought in 7.4 million total viewers and a 2.8 in the demo. That marks a 75 percent rise from last week's episode and Fox's best demo numbers since September 2012.

Glee creator Ryan Murphy revealed that even though last night's episode was a farewell to Finn, the character will continue to have a presence throughout the rest of season five.