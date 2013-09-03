50 Reasons Charlie Hunnam Is Perfect for 50 Shades of Grey (So Stop Petitioning for a New Cast)

Yesterday, Charlie Hunnam officially landed the role of Christian Grey in the hotly anticipated Fifty Shades of Grey film adaptation alongside Dakota Johnson. And fans were fifty shades of pissed.

Robert Pattinson is Christian Grey! Matt Bomer is Christian Grey! Ben Affleck is Christian Grey (J/K LOL, can you imagine what kind of meltdown the Internet would have if Ben Affleck were cast as both Batman and Christian Grey?)

Bomer fans even went as far as starting a Change.org petition to get have the film re-cast: "All readers believe matt is christian. It would be a dream to see him in the movie," the site reads. The petition is attempting to raise 10,000 signatures in hopes that--what? Getting Charlie fired? That seems awfully mean.

Especially since we think Charlie will make a perfect Christian Grey. And here are 50 reasons why: