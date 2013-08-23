North West's Reveal and 6 More Highly Anticipated Celeb Baby Debuts

Finally—the first photo of baby North West!

Little Nori made her long awaited debut this morning on Kris Jenner's talk show, where proud parent Kanye West gushed over his two favorite gals: baby mama Kim Kardashian and his adorable 2-month-old daughter.

But Kimye's bundle of joy certainly isn't the first celeb baby we couldn't wait to see (although we were undoubtedly overjoyed to get a glimpse of that sweet face)!

Here are six more highly anticipated celeb baby debuts—prepare to be killed with cuteness: