Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany Joins Parks and Recreation as New Love Interest

by Tierney Bricker | Wed., Aug. 21, 2013 1:50 PM

Tatiana Maslany, Aziz Ansari

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; NBC

The clones are invading Pawnee! But it's not scary; it's awesome!

Tatiana Maslany, the star of BBC's hit series Orphan Black, will join NBC's Parks and Recreation's for a two-episode arc, THR is reporting. So for those who aren't familiar with this brilliant woman, get ready for her to hit your small screen. You'll thank us later.

Maslany, who has earned rave reviews from critics and fans alike for her portrayal of multiple characters on Orphan Black, will play a love interest for Tom (Aziz Ansari). Last time Tom was in a relationship, it was with Jean Ralphio's (Ben Schwartz) sister Mona Lisa (Jenny Slate), she of the unfortunate personality and habit of threatening to stab people with a screwdriver.

VIDEO: Tatiana talks to us about season two

Creator and executive producer Mike Schur confirmed the news with a simple tweet: "Maslany. #OrphanRec."

Maslany is scheduled to appear in episodes five and six of the NBC comedy's sixth season. She most likely will only play one character, but if she did happen to portray one of the Orphan Black clones while in Pawnee, we hope it's Alison. She might be crazy enough to scare Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman), and who doesn't want to see that?

The Critics Choice Award winner is just the latest in a long list of stellar guest stars appearing on Parks and Rec this season. Kristen Bell, Heidi Klum, Henry Winkler are among the famous faces set to guest star.

PHOTOS: Check out all the new TV shows hitting your screens this fall

