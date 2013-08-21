Sunday Night Football: Heidi Klum, Joan Rivers, Ken Jeong, Today Cast and More Audition for Theme Song

  • By
    &

by Jenna Mullins | Wed., Aug. 21, 2013 12:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Heidi Klum

YouTube

After seeing this audition footage for the Sunday Night Football theme song, you are definitely going to hit your knees and thank Manning for Carrie Underwood.

A roster of NBC talent came out in droves to try their hand at singing the "Sunday Night Football Theme," previously performed by Faith Hill.

Heidi Klum, Joan Rivers, Ken Jeong, the Today cast and more tried (and failed) to work the mic while presenting their rendition of the tune, and now we are waiting all week for them to never sing again.

PHOTOS: Stars and their sports studs

Watch Jillian Michaels, Craig T. Nelson, Howie Mandel and more audition for the gig in the video below!

Sunday Night Football premieres Sept. 8 on NBC with the New York Giants taking on the Dallas Cowboy. Who's your team?

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

PHOTOS: Hot Guys of the NFL

Trending Stories

Latest News
Saved by the Bell, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Lark Voorhies, Dustin Diamond

Why Didn't Anybody Tell the Saved By the Bell Cast About the Reboot?

Rachel Lindsay Will Never Be Friends With Raven Gates Again

Cynthia Erivo, Aretha Franklin

Cynthia Erivo Is Aretha Franklin in National Geographic Channel's Genius Series

Ariel Winter, Law and Order: SVU

How Law & Order: SVU and Mariska Hargitay Changed Ariel Winter's Life

black-ish

The Girlfriends Reunion You've Been Waiting for on Black-ish Was "Horrifyingly Natural"

Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Girlfriends Reunion on "Black-ish"

Survivor, Jeff Probst

Jeff Probst Calls Out CBS for Spoiling Survivor

TAGS/ Heidi Klum , TV , Sports , Football , Carrie Underwood , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.