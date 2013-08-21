Sunday Night Football: Heidi Klum, Joan Rivers, Ken Jeong, Today Cast and More Audition for Theme Song

YouTube
by Jenna Mullins | Wed., Aug. 21, 2013 12:24 PM
After seeing this audition footage for the Sunday Night Football theme song, you are definitely going to hit your knees and thank Manning for Carrie Underwood.
A roster of NBC talent came out in droves to try their hand at singing the "Sunday Night Football Theme," previously performed by Faith Hill.
Heidi Klum, Joan Rivers, Ken Jeong, the Today cast and more tried (and failed) to work the mic while presenting their rendition of the tune, and now we are waiting all week for them to never sing again.
Watch Jillian Michaels, Craig T. Nelson, Howie Mandel and more audition for the gig in the video below!
Sunday Night Football premieres Sept. 8 on NBC with the New York Giants taking on the Dallas Cowboy. Who's your team?
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
