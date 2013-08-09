The Hills Alternate Ending Revealed: Brody Ends Up With [Spoiler]!

Say whaaa?!

We totally pulled a Stewie Griffin and yelled that out while watching the alternative ending to The Hills that MTV aired today. It was both shocking and glorious all at the same time.

So, in case you all forgot (but how could you), The Hills wrapped up its series with Brody Jenner saying an emotional goodbye to Kristin Cavallari before she left for Europe. One of the reasons she was leaving was because Brody had found another girl, though he says in the finale that if he knew Kristin would leave because of it, he might not have started seeing someone else.