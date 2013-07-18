2013 ESPY Awards: Jon Hamm Jokes Around, Michelle Obama Honors Robin Roberts, Jay Pharoah Mocks Jay-Z

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for ESPY

LeBron also presented Good Morning America cohost Robin Roberts, who successfully fought off cancer and then had to battle a life-threatening blood disease caused by radiation treatment, with the night's Arthur Ashe Courage Award—but not before first lady Michelle Obama stopped by (via video) to offer her congratulations. (Tom Cruise also narrated a montage about Roberts' career, which first took off at ESPN.)

"Robin has inspired all of us with her courage and tenacity as she overcame a life-threatening illness not once, but twice," said Obama, who has had quite an award-show presence this year. "And she has also touched so many of us with her warmth and her compassion. See, the beautiful thing about Robin is, that she treates everyone she meets with such deep respect and kindness, from her producers to her crew to people like me, even more on the other side of her tough questions. Robin, congratulations, I can't think of anyone more deserving of this award, love you much."