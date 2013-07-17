Beauty Police: Gabrielle Union Rocks a Flawless Face and Radiates Heat at the ESPYs

Get the Look: Ladies, we don't have to tell you that makeup didn't create Gabrielle's flawless skin. Makeup may have enhanced it but good skincare is what made her skin glow and virtually poreless. Do you think this is a woman who sleeps in her makeup? We think not.

You have to start by washing your face with a good cleanser. If your skin is sensitive or prone to dryness stay away from foaming cleansers and opt for a cream or gel formula like Avene Extremely Gentle Cleanser Lotion.

We don't care if your skin is usually oil-free or even dehydrated and dry. Believe us when we say this disgusting summer humidity will create more oil fields than Texas on your precious skin. Regardless of skin type, you need to exfoliate twice a week.

And by the way, even if your skin is on the oily side, it doesn't mean you can go scrubbing crazy. You don't want to over exfoliate or you'll end up stripping your skin and prompting it to produce more oil. Try and stay away from the harsh scrubs and opt for a gentle creamy exfoliator like L'Occitane Immortelle Brightening Instant Exfoliator.

If your skin is on the oily side you want to apply a mattifying moisturizer that both calms and controls oil production like Yon-Ka Crème PG. If your skin is dry and/or sensitive you want to opt for a lightweight, fast-absorbing moisturizer that will still pack a powerful hydrating and calming punch like First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer.

Next, make sure you apply a gel-based primer to take away shine and ensure your makeup doesn't budge. Skip the foundation and the BB Creams in this heat—it's not going to do you any good when it slides off your face the second you step outside.

Instead, just apply concealer where you need it—dark circles, redness, blemishes, etc.